Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Alexis Sanchez granted US visa, to join Manchester United tour

Posted By:
Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United
Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United

Manchester, July 19: Alexis Sanchez has been cleared to join Manchester United's pre-season tour after he was granted a visa to enter the United States.

The Chile international had been held up by problems relating to his acceptance of a 16-month suspended jail sentence for tax fraud in Spain earlier this year.

But Sanchez is now poised to join his team-mates in a major boost to Jose Mourinho, who is braced for potentially damaging International Champions Cup clashes against AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Portuguese is still without several World Cup participants including Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini, while England quartet Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford likewise remain on holiday.

Mourinho has warned results could get ugly, although he insists the prospect of heavy defeats does not concern him.

"AC Milan come with all their players because Italy didn't go to the World Cup," the Red Devils boss told MUTV.

"Then Liverpool, I think everybody is here apart from the English ones. Henderson and Arnold, maybe not them, but everybody else is.

"With Real Madrid, Spain were knocked out at a very early stage, so everybody is here too. Bale and Benzema didn't go to the World Cup, so we are going to face teams with obviously different potential than us.

"I'm not worried about that – I'm not worried if we lose, even if we lose to some not beautiful numbers."

United's five-match tour begins against Liga MX side Club America on Thursday, three days before a meeting with MLS outfit San Jose Earthquakes.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 21:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue