Sanchez to start for Man United – Mourinho

London, September 22: Alexis Sanchez will start in place of Anthony Martial for Manchester United against Wolves on Saturday, manager Jose Mourinho confirmed.
Martial scored in United's 3-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday, but the France international will have to settle for a place on the bench against Wolves.
Mourinho confirmed Sanchez – left on the bench in Bern and without a goal in four games this season – would return on Saturday.
"Sanchez plays tomorrow," the Portuguese tactician told UK newspapers on Friday.
"Because Martial played 90 minutes and Sanchez played zero."
United have claimed three straight wins after a slow start to the season, but still sit eighth in the Premier League.
Mourinho believes his team will be better this campaign than they were last, when they finished a distant second to Manchester City.
"I am not saying we are going to have more points than last season because last season we collected a very acceptable level of points," he said.
"I think we are going to be a better team. We are going to play better than we did but I think it's going to be a very difficult season. Not just for us, also for the others."