Alexis Sanchez should not have left Arsenal, must consider Man Utd exit: Robert Pires

London, Oct 26: Former Arsenal legend Robert Pires has claimed that struggling Alexis Sanchez made a mistake when he left Arsenal to join Premier League rivals Manchester United and now he might have to move again to rediscover his form.
The Chilean who spent four years at Arsenal and helped the club winning two FA Cup titles, scoring around 80 goals in 166 matches, completed a controversial move to Old Trafford last winter in an exchange deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Alexis Sanchez 2014/15 was something else pic.twitter.com/Xv4OdsOwzD— Rk (@RkFutbol) October 16, 2018
However, the hyped move has not lived up to the potential at all as since arriving at Manchester the player has only managed to score four goals in 26 appearances and lately has lost his starting spot.
And Pires, who was part of Arsenal's Invincibles team of 2003-04 now while talking to Chilean publication El Mercurio has suggested that the forward may have made a mistake leaving a team that suited his style of play and now there are “complications” between Jose Mourinho and the forward.
Pires said: “Alexis was very good, he’s an excellent footballer, but I also got to know him as a person and I can say that I loved knowing him, he is a friend. He stands out for his professionalism and that helped Arsenal to win several titles.
“Honestly, it surprised me. For me, Sanchez had to stay at Arsenal, where he was one of our stars.
“I don’t know if he could say no to United, but I think the style of play of the London club suits his performances better. But you have to respect his decision.”
Amid the crisis talk, Sanchez has currently been linked with a move away in January just only after six months and his agent is believed to be searching clubs in Italy, Spain and France.
Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, is ready to quit Manchester United in January and has his sights set on a move to Paris St-Germain. (Mirror) pic.twitter.com/6Ydfghie3G— Football Transfer News (@Niban11704723) October 26, 2018
And Speaking further Pires also has claimed that it might be a good move for the player to make a move again in January as he looks completely out of the grip of Mourinho due to different playing style.
“He’s going through a complex moment,” he added.
“The relationship with the manager is always important, but it’s notable that there are complications between José Mourinho and him.
“When you’re a United manager and you have players like Paul Pogba and Sanchez, you have to take care of them, because in the end, the only important thing is for the team to win.
“When there are problems, the most important and complicated thing, at the same time, is to sit down to talk and say things face to face.
“Sanchez doesn’t deserve to be on the bench or stay at home.
“We’ll see if he finds a solution in January because he is not playing and he has to do it, since he is a wonderful footballer.”
Sanchez missed United's last game against Juventus midweek due to a groin injury issue, however, is expected to be back in the team in the weekend against Everton.