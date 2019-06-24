Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Algeria 2 Kenya 0: Mahrez scores in comfortable success

By Opta
Riyad Mahrez scored Algerias seconfd goal
Riyad Mahrez scored Algeria's seconfd goal

Cairo, June 24: Riyad Mahrez scored as Algeria secured a routine 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations win against Kenya in Group C on Sunday (June 23).

The Manchester City star was a constant threat in Cairo as Algeria started the tournament in impressive fashion.

Having not even made it out of their group in 2017, Algeria took a deserved 34th-minute lead when Baghdad Bounedjah converted from the penalty spot.

Mahrez doubled Algeria's advantage just before half-time with a deflected effort and Djamel Belmadi's men comfortably saw out the second half to seal the three points.

Algeria had a chance inside 60 seconds, Bounedjah shooting wide, and it set the tone for a one-sided first half.

The chances came at regular intervals for Algeria, Mahrez having a pair of free-kicks deflected off target, while Youcef Belaili went close on two occassions.

So it was no surprise when the opening goal came, with Dennis Odhiambo conceding a penalty for his foul on Youcef Atal and Boundejah calmly stroking the spot-kick past Patrick Matasi.

And, after Boundejah headed just over, Mahrez got his goal, turning in Ismael Bennacer's cross from 12 yards with a cool left-footed strike.

The second half was a turgid affair full of fouls and stoppages, with only Mahrez's moments of quality bringing life to the contest.

But the job was done for Algeria, among the favourites to win the tournament, ahead of a much tougher test against Senegal on Thursday (June 27).

Kenya's next clash is far more winnable, with the Harambee Stars set to meet Tanzania.

More AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 31 - June 24 2019, 03:00 PM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 3:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue