All eyes on the Basque Country as La Liga hots up

High-profile derby
Real Sociedad against Athletic Club in Basque football's highest profile derby clash.
The San Sebastian based txuri-urdin have beaten their historic rivals at the Reale Arena for two years straight, but Los Leones won the reverse game 2-0 in Bilbao in September.
Local rivalry
The local rivalry will be just as fierce when the weekend action starts with another derby in the Basque capital Vitoria as Deportivo Alaves host SD Eibar.
The visitors have won two and drawn two of their last four games at the historic Mendizorrotza home of their near neighbours.
Atletico in trouble
Atletico Madrid's form is not so hot with zero goals and one point from their last three La Liga outings, so Diego Simeone's team will be eager to get back on track.
They they travel south to face a Granada CF team who average an impressive two points per game at their Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium this season.
Quique back home
19th placed RC Celta will aim for their first La Liga victory of 2020 at Abanca Balaidos against a Sevilla FC side with just one win from their four games since returning from the winter break.
In the last fixture of the week Setien is back at his former club Real Betis.