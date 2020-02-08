Football
All eyes on the Basque Country as La Liga hots up

By
Real Madrid
Real Madrid visit Osasuna, with Zinedine Zidane’s side flying high after last week’s derby win in the Spanish capital.

Bengaluru, February 7: La Liga is big in the Basque country this weekend with leaders Real Madrid travelling to Osasuna and two sizzling derbies between the region's other four top-flight teams, while elsewhere Barcelona coach Quique Setien is back at his former club Real Betis.

Real Madrid go to Pamplona-based Osasuna, with Zinedine Zidane's side flying high after last week's derby win in the Spanish capital maintained their three-point lead in La Liga.

But Osasuna will not lack for confidence having lost just twice at El Sadar all season, and with Real Madrid's last five visits having brought a draw and two wins apiece.

Here, with MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the important fixtures of week 23 of La Liga.

High-profile derby

High-profile derby

Real Sociedad against Athletic Club in Basque football's highest profile derby clash.

The San Sebastian based txuri-urdin have beaten their historic rivals at the Reale Arena for two years straight, but Los Leones won the reverse game 2-0 in Bilbao in September.

Local rivalry

Local rivalry

The local rivalry will be just as fierce when the weekend action starts with another derby in the Basque capital Vitoria as Deportivo Alaves host SD Eibar.

The visitors have won two and drawn two of their last four games at the historic Mendizorrotza home of their near neighbours.

Atletico in trouble

Atletico in trouble

Atletico Madrid's form is not so hot with zero goals and one point from their last three La Liga outings, so Diego Simeone's team will be eager to get back on track.

They they travel south to face a Granada CF team who average an impressive two points per game at their Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium this season.

Quique back home

Quique back home

19th placed RC Celta will aim for their first La Liga victory of 2020 at Abanca Balaidos against a Sevilla FC side with just one win from their four games since returning from the winter break.

In the last fixture of the week Setien is back at his former club Real Betis.

Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10:24 [IST]
