All players Chelsea have signed from German clubs in the PL era with Werner next in line

Chelsea are set to delve into Bundesliga in the Summer window to land the much-talked about German Superstar Timo Werner, who was also massively linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.
Werner has scored 31 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions this season raising his stake. The RB Leipzig striker was close to Anfield but Jurgen Klopp chose not to spend £50 million on him.
But Lampard took the opportunity and reportedly has sealed the deal. Should he arrive he will be the ninth player to sign for the Stamford Bridge side.
Below we’ve compiled a list of the other eight players who were signed from the Bundesliga and analysed how they had fared in England.
Sebastian Kneissl
Chelsea's first signing from Bundesliga. Then the 17-year-old joined the side as a free transfer from Frankfurt in 2000. However, he never made an appearance for Chelsea's first team. He failed to live up to his potential and returned to Germany in 2005.
Michael Ballack
Probably one of Chelsea's best signing ever and arguably the best from Bundesliga. Ballack signed for the Blues as a free agent just before his 30th birthday. He went on to make a terrific trio with Essien and Lampard, spending four years in England.
He scored 25 times in 166 appearances and was hugely influential in helping the side win two FA Cups, the League Cup and a Premier League title.
Khalid Boulahrouz
Another prospect who could not shine well at Bridge. The defender signed in 2006. But mostly spent his time on the bench behind the compact centre-back partnership of John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho before joining Stuttgart in 2008 making just 20 first-team appearances.
Claudio Pizarro
The hotshot Bundesliga striker joined the club as a free agent from Bayern Munich. But could replicate his scoring boot in England. He lasted just one season at Chelsea, scoring twice in 32 appearances in the 2007/08 season before leaving for Werder Breman next term.
Marko Marin
Another youngster who flattered to deceive. The German winger signed from Werder Bremen in 2012, but he struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge. He played just 16 times and was sent out on loan on four separate occasions before selling him permanently in 2016.
Andre Schurrle
The World cup winner has had a mixed time in England. He was occasionally good and played a bit-part role in helping the club grow. But he lasted only two seasons. Schurrle fell behind Eden Hazard and Willian in the pecking order and eventually returned to Germany with Wolfsburg in January 2015.
Baba Rahman
One of Chelsea's worst signings ever, the left-back never able to showcase his talent after signing in 2016. Although, Mourinho and later interim boss Hiddink handed him around 23 appearances in his first season but since then he has not spent any time at Chelsea. He is still in the books but has spent the last three seasons on loan.
Christian Pulisic
The American winger was signed as a replacement of departing Eden Hazard last Summer and it is fair to say he has had a decent time in the league so far. Pulisic has scored five goals in the league till now in just 12 starts.