Saint-Maximin completes Newcastle United switch

By
Allan Saint-Maximin
After announcing the arrival of Jetro Willems, Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Allan Saint-Maximin from Ligue 1 club Nice.

London, August 3: Newcastle United have completed their third signing of the transfer window, bringing in Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin in a deal believed to be worth £16million.

The acquisition of Saint-Maximin, 22, followed the loan arrival of Jetro Willems on Friday, with the former signing a six-year deal at St James' Park.

The ex-Monaco winger scored six Ligue 1 goals in 34 appearances for Nice last term, and will wear the number 10 shirt for Newcastle.

"I'm delighted to bring Allan to St. James' Park. He is a very talented young player with a big future ahead of him," head coach Steve Bruce told Newcastle's official website.

"He has all the attributes you would want in an attacking player, including lightning pace, so I'm sure he'll excite everybody. He is a great addition to Newcastle United and the Premier League."

Saint-Maximin could be in line to make his Newcastle debut against one of his previous clubs, with the Magpies taking on Saint-Etienne on Saturday.

As well as Saint-Maximin and Willems, Newcastle have also signed Joelinton from Hoffenheim this close season for a club-record fee.

Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
