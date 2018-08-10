Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Allegri 'honoured' by Madrid interest but happy at Juve

Posted By: OPTA
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri

Turin, August 10: Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is convinced he made the right decision to stay in Turin after turning down Real Madrid.

Allegri, 50, was linked with Premier League side Arsenal and Champions League holders Madrid at the end of last season before opting to remain with the Serie A giants.

Madrid appointed Julen Lopetegui in June following Zinedine Zidane's departure after Allegri claimed he rejected the chance to succeed the Frenchman at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reflecting on his decision, Allegri – who arrived from AC Milan in 2014 – told magazine Stile Mese: "I said 'no' to Real Madrid because I made a commitment with the president.

"Therefore, my maximum respect for Juventus and given word were why I rejected the call of Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world and the dream for every coach.

"I'd be a hypocrite if I said I wasn't honoured by their consideration, but I'm absolutely convinced that I made the right decision.

"Am I a 'bandiera' like Buffon or Del Piero? I absolutely don't want to be equated with them because they're players who wrote Juventus' history, whereas I've only been here for four years."

Seeking an eighth consecutive Scudetto, Juve open their Serie A title defence against Chievo on August 18.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, August 10, 2018, 10:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue