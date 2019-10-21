Football
Alonso hits inch-perfect free-kick in training ground stunt

By
Marcos Alonso
Marcos Alonso showed off his free-taking skill with a piece of brilliance at Chelsea's training ground

London, October 21: Buoyed by scoring his first goal of the season on Saturday, Chelsea's Marcos Alonso is full of confidence.

The Spaniard showed off his dead-ball precision at Chelsea's training ground on Monday, scoring in a stunt with goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Caballero held onto the frame of the goal and stuck his feet around a post to give Alonso a small target to aim at.

The left-footer had no problems, though, producing an excellent strike before embracing his teammate.

Alonso scored his first goal since April in Chelsea's 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

Half Time: BEN 0 - 0 NOR
Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 20:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 21, 2019

