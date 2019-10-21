Alonso hits inch-perfect free-kick in training ground stunt

London, October 21: Buoyed by scoring his first goal of the season on Saturday, Chelsea's Marcos Alonso is full of confidence.
The Spaniard showed off his dead-ball precision at Chelsea's training ground on Monday, scoring in a stunt with goalkeeper Willy Caballero.
Caballero held onto the frame of the goal and stuck his feet around a post to give Alonso a small target to aim at.
The left-footer had no problems, though, producing an excellent strike before embracing his teammate.
How do you find the top corner?
This is how!
@MarcosAlonso03 @Willy_Caballero pic.twitter.com/AsSNA2PYy6— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 21, 2019
Alonso scored his first goal since April in Chelsea's 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Saturday.