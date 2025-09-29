Football Xabi Alonso Urges Real Madrid To Focus On Champions League After Humbling Loss To Atletico After a significant loss to Atletico Madrid, Xabi Alonso emphasises the need for Real Madrid to shift their focus back to the Champions League and prepare for Kairat. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 20:26 [IST]

Real Madrid's manager, Xabi Alonso, has encouraged his team to quickly move past their recent setback against Atletico Madrid as they prepare for their Champions League match. Following a 5-2 loss in the derby, Real Madrid is set to face Kairat in Kazakhstan on Tuesday. This marks an opportunity to recover from their first defeat of the season.

Alonso emphasized the importance of shifting focus to the Champions League after their defeat. "Both in victory and in defeat, the feeling has to last 24 hours. We have to turn the page. We are in the Champions League," Alonso stated on Monday. The team is determined not to lose crucial points as they aim for success in Europe.

Real Madrid's journey to Kazakhstan will be only the second time a Spanish team faces a Kazakh side in this competition. Previously, Atletico Madrid played against Astana during the 2015-16 group stage. Historically, Real Madrid has been successful when facing new opponents, losing only three out of 30 such encounters.

Despite the long travel distance, Alonso insists that it should not impact their performance. "You have to adapt," he said. "We have changed the usual roadmap a little, but in football, the smartest person is the one who knows how to adapt best." The team aims to continue their winning streak after starting with a victory against Marseille.

Kairat's campaign began with a 4-1 loss away at Sporting CP, yet there were positives for Rafael Urazbakhtin's squad. Their journey from Kazakhstan to Portugal was historically significant due to its length. Now playing at home, Kairat hopes for better results against Real Madrid.

Historical Context

Real Madrid has faced 114 different teams in European competitions and emerged victorious against 111 of them. Only Arsenal, AEK Athens, and Lille have managed not to lose against Los Blancos across multiple encounters. This record highlights Real Madrid's dominance and adaptability on the European stage.

Alonso's focus remains on maintaining momentum in the Champions League following their initial win over Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu. "After starting with the victory, we want to prolong it more," he added. The team is eager to demonstrate resilience and skill as they continue their European journey.

The upcoming match against Kairat presents an opportunity for Real Madrid to showcase their ability to bounce back from setbacks and maintain their strong presence in European football. With Alonso's guidance, they aim to secure another victory and strengthen their position in the tournament standings.