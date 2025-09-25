What was the Exact Reason behind Shreyas Iyer's sudden break from Test Cricket? What did he tell to BCCI?

Amorim Seeks First Consecutive Premier League Wins As Manchester United Faces Brentford

Ruben Amorim looks to achieve his first back-to-back Premier League wins with Manchester United against Brentford. Both teams face challenges, with United struggling on the road and Brentford seeking to improve their shaky start this season.

Ruben Amorim is aiming for consecutive Premier League wins with Manchester United. Following their 2-1 victory over Chelsea, Amorim's team seeks to secure back-to-back league triumphs for the first time under his leadership. Despite this recent success, United's away performance remains a concern as they prepare to face Brentford, who are eager for a win after three league games without one.

Brentford have struggled under Keith Andrews, winning only one of their five top-flight matches this season. Their sole victory was a 1-0 home win against Aston Villa in August. Despite these challenges, Brentford have had some success against Manchester United recently and hope to continue that trend at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Historically, the home team has often prevailed in matches between Brentford and Manchester United. Since United's 3-1 away win at Brentford in January 2022, the home side has won six of their seven Premier League encounters (D1). Brentford have won two of their last three home league games against United (D1), matching their previous six meetings' record (W2 D1 L3).

Brentford's defence has been shaky this season, conceding ten goals in five Premier League games. This is their highest tally at this stage since the 2003-04 season in the third tier. Only Burnley have faced more shots than Brentford's 70, leading to more goals conceded than expected. They've dropped eight points from winning positions, scoring first in four games but winning only one.

Manchester United have not won consecutive Premier League matches under Amorim yet. They are winless in their last seven away matches (D2 L5) since a 3-0 victory at Leicester City in March. Their last longer winless away run was between March and October 2019 (eight games). In London, they've lost 15 of their last 24 visits (W3 D6) after a strong run between February 2020 and January 2022 (W8 D5).

United have been prolific in front of goal this season, leading the Premier League with 81 shots and averaging 16.2 shots per game compared to last season's 13.9 under Amorim. Their expected goals per game is up to 2.0 from last season's 1.3 but they've scored just six times, with two own goals contributing to that tally.

Key Players to Watch

Mikkel Damsgaard made an impact for Brentford against Fulham by scoring early on his return to the side. He became the eighth Brentford player with over 15 goal involvements in the Premier League for the club (three goals, twelve assists). Despite playing only three league games so far, Damsgaard has created five chances and delivered a team-high of 27 crosses.

Bryan Mbeumo returns to Brentford after joining Manchester United over the summer. He aims to add to his single league goal this season. Mbeumo has taken fifteen shots so far, second only to Erling Haaland's twenty-one in the top-flight this season. For United, he leads in touches inside the opposition box (30) and crosses (26).

Bruno Fernandes will be crucial for Manchester United on Saturday after marking his 200th Premier League appearance with his hundredth goal for the club last weekend. Fernandes leads United with fifteen chances created this term and tops line-breaking passes into opposition penalty areas (eight), also ranking first for those leading to shots (eight).

As both teams prepare for Saturday's clash at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford hope their recent form against Manchester United continues while Amorim seeks his first back-to-back league victories with United amidst ongoing challenges away from home.