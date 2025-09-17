Football Ethan Ampadu Aims To Rally Leeds United And Improve Their Form Following Fulham Loss Ethan Ampadu is determined to help Leeds United improve their performance after a recent defeat to Fulham. With a focus on building on positives, he aims for better results in upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 18:26 [IST]

Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu expressed confidence in the team's ability to regroup and strive for better results following their recent defeat to Fulham. Despite dominating much of the game, Leeds suffered a 1-0 loss at Craven Cottage due to Gabriel Gudmundsson's own goal in the 94th minute. This match marked Fulham's lowest shot count for a Premier League home win since 2003-04, with only five attempts.

Leeds have struggled offensively this season, managing just one goal in four Premier League matches, their lowest tally at this stage in club history. Ampadu remains optimistic about building on their performance against Fulham as they prepare to face Wolves on Saturday. "It is the Premier League, home or away, no game is easy," said Ampadu after the Fulham defeat. "It is the league that we want to thrive in. It is the league that we want to show ourselves in and next week is an opportunity to do that."

Wolves are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table, having lost all four of their opening matches for the first time in their 127-year history. Their recent 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United highlighted their ongoing challenges. Ladislav Krejci, who debuted for Wolves against Newcastle, remains hopeful about turning things around if they maintain their performance level from St. James' Park.

"I believe if we continue with the same mentality, pushing till the end, we will start winning," said Krejci. "If we score at the beginning it can be different game. But we never know, we take it as a negative from the game and keep going, keep pushing." He expressed gratitude for his opportunity with Wolves and support from teammates despite not securing points.

With Jorgen Strand Larsen's availability uncertain, Hwang Hee-chan is expected to lead Wolves' attack again. Although he scored against Everton before the international break, he has only netted three times since last season began compared to 12 goals in 2023-24.

For Leeds United, Anton Stach has made a significant impact in midfield since joining from Hoffenheim over summer. He leads his team with double figures for both shots (10) and chances created (10) this season but has yet to register a goal or assist.

Match Prediction and Historical Context

The upcoming match between Wolves and Leeds promises another low-scoring affair given both teams' current form. Leeds' games have seen fewer shots on target than any other side this season (19), with them having eight themselves while facing just 11 attempts.

Wolves have historically performed well against newly promoted clubs—winning eight out of their last ten encounters—but are looking to avoid becoming only sixth team ever starting campaign with five straight losses after Southampton (1998-99), Sunderland (2005-06), Portsmouth (2009-10), Crystal Palace (2017-18), Norwich City (2021-22).

Leeds have won each of their last three league games against Wolves but haven't achieved four consecutive victories since February 1971 under Don Revie’s management.

The Opta win probability suggests Wolves have a slight edge with a 48.7% chance of victory compared to Leeds’ 25.6%, while there is also potential for draw at 25.7%. Both teams will aim for improvement as they seek crucial points early in this Premier League season.