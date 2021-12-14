Anantapur Rural Football League final kicks off with La Liga support

Bengaluru, December 14: La Liga has extended its support for the Anantapur Rural Football League with a donation of 25 PUMA La Liga Official match balls in a build-up to the football finals scheduled to be begin from December 26, as part of their ongoing philanthropic programme.
Under this latest initiative, the tournament is gifting official PUMA La Liga match balls to the young participants in the Anantapur Rural Football League 2021.
The balls, designed in partnership with sports brand PUMA, are the same as the ones used for La Liga matches.
La Liga, VFF launch first residential women's football academy in Anantapur
From the time the partnership was inked with the Rural Development Trust in 2018, La Liga has been regularly extending support to budding young footballers of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh through various grassroots development initiatives.
The Spanish top-flight league has been committed towards promoting football at the grassroots level in India and conducts programmes across the board.
The initiatives include the La Liga Football Schools and the joint initiative between La Liga Foundation, La Liga women's football department and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation for the Anantapur Rural Football League, among others.
Anantapur Rural Football League gets extended support from La Liga
As part of the partnership, La Liga backs different initiatives such as specialised training programs for the youth, coaches and administrative staff, provision of fitness related needs during the pandemic.
The programme has positively impacted the lives of more than 3000 young boys and girls in Anantapur since 2018.
Anantapur Sports Academy breaks gender barriers in rural areas with La Liga help
Speaking about the initiative, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India, said, "The passion the community of Anantapur has for football continues to inspire us to work harder there. In all the years since we inked this partnership, we have seen nothing but continued love and support from the Anantapur community and our partners and clubs.
This initiative is just a small token of our appreciation for these youngsters, who constantly remind us why we call football the beautiful game."
💙 «Mi nombre es Usha, pero la gente de las aldeas me llama #BlueAngel».— Fundación Vicente Ferrer (@FVICENTEFERRER) December 13, 2021
Usha trabaja combatiendo la #desinformación sobre las #vacunas en zonas de la India rural con altos índices de analfabetismo. Así es su día a día. ⤵️https://t.co/uhlBnGKWst
The partnership for the Anantapur Rural Football League aims to provide the youth from the most deprived communities of Anantapur the opportunity to play football and education to the youth from the most deprived communities of Anantapur.
Developed by Anantapur Sports Academy, the programme facilitates exchange of knowledge, training and methodologies for students, coaches and staff. LaLiga has been involved in ensuring that the passionate students and the staff receive access to top quality training and continue to build their skill in the game.