Ancelotti lauds James Rodriguez's effort

Berlin, September 20: Carlo Ancelotti praised James Rodriguez's performance as Bayern Munich cruised back to the top of the Bundesliga with a comfortable 3-0 win over Schalke on Tuesday (September 20).
The Colombia international was involved in all three goals for the German champions, who are chasing a sixth Bundesliga title in succession, reports ESPN.
"James played very well, with good combinations for the benefit of the team. Physically, he is still not at 100 percent yet though," Ancelotti told Sky.
"We played well from start to finish, with high intensity and defended compactly. But today they were all strong so it's difficult to single out a player. I'm happy with everyone," he said.
Back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich filled in for captain Manuel Neuer who has been ruled out for the rest of the year following surgery on a broken foot.
Ulreich told Sky: "I am pleased with the clean sheet and it's always good to win three points away in Schalke. It's never easy to win here so I am happy.
"You have to feel for Manu. I wish him all the best for a quick recovery and everything goes well. Of course, the team is disappointed and we hope he comes back soon."