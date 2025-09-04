How much will IPL and India tickets cost after GST 2.0? Watching Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma becomes Costlier or Cheaper?

Football Ancelotti Clarifies Neymar's Omission From Brazil Squad As A Technical Decision Carlo Ancelotti states that Neymar's exclusion from Brazil's squad for the September internationals is a technical choice rather than an injury issue. With strong competition for World Cup places, Ancelotti emphasises the importance of evaluating players' physical conditions. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 15:06 [IST]

Carlo Ancelotti has clarified that Neymar's exclusion from Brazil's squad for the September internationals was a strategic decision. Neymar, who last played for Brazil in October 2023, suffered a significant knee ligament injury. Although he missed Ancelotti's initial squad in June due to this injury, his absence from the upcoming World Cup qualifiers is not due to a minor muscle injury sustained in August while playing for Santos.

Ancelotti also left out Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo from his plans this month. He confirmed that injuries were not the deciding factor for these exclusions. "It's a technical choice, not one dictated by physical problems," Ancelotti stated. The decision was based on several factors, including evaluating the physical condition of Neymar and others.

Neymar holds the title of Brazil's all-time top scorer with 79 goals and ranks second in appearances with 128 caps, only behind Cafu. Despite his achievements, Ancelotti highlighted the intense competition within the team. "There is huge competition," he mentioned, noting that around 70 players are vying for spots in the national team.

The coach emphasized having a clear group in mind for the World Cup. He stressed the importance of not making mistakes when selecting the final list of 26 players. While individual talent is crucial, Ancelotti believes that the collective strength of the group is what truly matters.

Brazil has already secured its place in the 2026 World Cup. They are set to face Chile and Bolivia in their final qualifiers on Thursday and Tuesday, respectively. The nation has not won a World Cup in 24 years, adding pressure but also motivation as they prepare for next year's tournament.

Neymar has expressed his determination to be part of next year's World Cup squad in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. However, with many players competing for selection, securing a spot will be challenging. The responsibility is immense as Brazil aims to reclaim its status as world champions.