Ander Herrera looking at January switch if Manchester United don't offer new deal

Bengaluru, September 5: Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is reportedly looking at the January transfer window to secure a move elsewhere, disappointed over the club’s delay in offering him a new deal.
The Spaniard has only one year left in his deal, which he signed only in November last year. But since then, the club has not made any progress in offering him a new contract and Herrera's camp is understood to be frustrated with United's delay in extending the deal.
The Spaniard reportedly attracted interest from his native country Spain. Many La Liga clubs like Athletic Bilbao, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, and Valencia were linked with him but Herrera chose to remain with the Red Devils.
But with United still to call him for contract talks, the upset Basque-born player, who has shown his utmost passion and loyalty to the struggling United side in the last four years, is looking for a switch.
As per many, United are looking to treat the player the same way they treated teammate Marouane Fellaini. United let Marouane Fellaini’s contract run down and eventually surrendered to the Belgian’s wage demands after a series of public pleas from manager Jose Mourinho.
Herrera though won't wait like Fellaini did. He wants to make sure his future is settled with a club and should United take the same path, the player will look for clubs in the January window as he will be free to negotiate pre-contract talks because of Bosman rules.
Herrera left Athletic Bilbao to join United in 2014 for £28million and has gone onto make over 100 appearances for the Red Devils while also making his debut for Spain. The 28-year-old midfielder was instrumental in helping the Red Devils win three titles under Mourinho. In Mourinho's debut campaign, Herrera scored two goals and provided seven assists, earning the club's player of the year honour.
But lately, the midfielder has been sparingly used by Mourinho and has made just one start this season, where he was used unusually as an auxiliary center-back against Tottenham Hotspur.
Moreover, the arrival of Fred has pushed Herrera down the midfield pecking order, and he is facing further competition from youngster Andreas Pereira.
Herrera is unlikely to play regularly even if he remains at Manchester United. But given the player is passionate about the Old Trafford side, an improved contract could make it up for the time being.