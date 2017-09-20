Ander Herrera reveals how Manchester United can keep David de Gea away from Real Madrid

Old Trafford, Sep 20: Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has suggested in order to keep hold of their star players like David De Gea they have to make it sure that they win trophies on a regular basis.
The Spanish goalkeeper had been heavily linked with Real Madrid for two seasons and the La Liga Champions almost signed the Spanish No.1 on deadline day two years ago but failed to submit their paperwork on time.
However, this year once again the Spanish giants were linked with a move for the Spanish No. 1 to lure him away from Old Trafford, but later decided not to pursue him due to his £65million asking price.
After the move failed to materialise in 2015-16, the Spain international signed a new contract that keeps him at Old Trafford until 2019, with the option of another year.
And now with just two years left on his current contract, the transfer linkup could arise, but compatriot Herrera suggested that the goalkeeper is happy at the club for the time being but there is one way to ensure he remains at Old Trafford, that is to win trophies.
Herrera said: "I can see him staying here for more years, but we need to win titles to keep him with us. That is what we did last season.
"David is really happy at the moment because we are fighting for everything. We won three titles last season, and the FA Cup the year before, and that is what he wants.
"Real Madrid are going to talk about it every summer because he is the best keeper in the world. But we don't think we are far from Real Madrid -- we won three titles last season, the only English team to do it.
"We are going to enjoy having him here and try to keep him at the club for as long as possible."
David De Gea joined Manchester United in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and after some initial struggle in his primary days, the 26-year-old slowly but surely established himself amongst the world’s most elite goalkeepers.
The goalkeeper has already registered 100 clean sheets in the Premier League and has already won one Premier League title, One Fa Cup and one Europa league.
Herrera also claimed that he believes his teammate as World's best keeper and hopes the more the time flies, the more the United number one will be more perfect.
He added: "If he is not a legend already, he is not too far away from being one of the legends of the club."
"For me, he is the No. 1. I respect all the keepers like Manuel Neuer, Gianluigi Buffon, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but David right now is the No. 1 in the world.
"He is very calm, and that is the thing that always surprises me the most about him. He has that quality. It comes from God. He makes a difference."