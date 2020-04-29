Football
Onana confirms desire to leave Ajax amid Barcelona, Chelsea links

By Dejan Kalinic

Amsterdam, April 29: Andre Onana confirmed he wanted to leave Ajax, saying he was ready "to take a step" amid links with a move to Barcelona.

Onana, 24, has starred during the past four seasons with the Eredivisie giants, where he arrived from Barca in 2015.

The Cameroon goalkeeper has attracted interest from across Europe, with Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham among the clubs linked with a move for the shot-stopper.

Onana, who is contracted at Ajax until 2022, said he was ready to make a move.

"Don't get me wrong, I am very happy with Ajax and I am very grateful to the club," he told AD on Tuesday.

"It was five great years here, but now my time has come to take a step. We made that appointment last year.

"I don't yet know what will happen, but my ambitions and agreements are clear."

Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
