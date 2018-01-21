Andre Silva won't leave the club in January: Gattuso

Bengaluru, January 21: AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso has dismissed the reports linking his star attacker Andre Silva to Premier League clubs.
The Portuguese player moved to Milan from FC Porto in the summer for a reported fee of €38million after having an awesome season at Portugal where he scored 21 goals in 43 appearances.
There were a lot of expectations from the player in the Milan jersey however the player has failed to deliver the same till now. Although the player has scored eight times in the Europa League, making him the top scorer of the tournament however he is yet to find the back of the net in Serie A.
His inconsistency linked him with a surprise exit from the Milan side just after six months and reportedly clubs like Swansea, Arsenal and Championship side Wolves all enquired about the availability of the player.
However, dissing all these reports, the Milan manager Gattuso now has suggested that the player is not for sale and he will not leave San Siro this season at any cost.
"Andre Silva is in good shape, he has this incredible desire to work hard. The biggest responsibility is mine, to be more courageous in throwing him into the mix," said the Milan boss.
"He is young and needs to improve some things, but it's no coincidence so many clubs want him. Milan moved well to sign this player and want to keep him."
Milan are currently struggling in Serie A and are at the 11th spot after their huge summer Spending. They also sacked their former manager Montella for their lacklustre performance and appointed their former legend Gattuso as the new boss whose execution has also note been noteworthy till now.
But the former World cup winner said he is not worried about his future and only looking at the betterment of his team as of now.
" is not the priority. Time will tell but I just have to work calmly," he said. "I must do my all, try to win every game.
"The last problem Milan have to worry about is Rino Gattuso. I feel at home here and have great responsibility towards this club. Those aren't just words, I really mean it."