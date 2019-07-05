Andrea Pereira signs new Manchester United deal

Bengaluru, July 5: Andreas Pereira has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester United, the Premier League club have confirmed.
The 23-year-old joined United's Academy in 2011-12 and has gone on to make 35 appearances for the first team.
"I've spent so long in Manchester that I now regard the city and the club as my home and I'm extremely happy to continue my career here. The manager has shown great faith in me and I can't wait to get this campaign started under him," Pereira told the club website after extending his contract with the Reds.
✍️ @AndrinhoPereira has put pen to paper on a new #MUFC deal 👍— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 5, 2019
"We know that we all have to work hard and that started on day one of pre-season. I'll be doing everything I can to help us perform the way we need to, this season and beyond. I also want to thank my family for the trust they have in me and God for the opportunity he has given me," Pereira added.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer summed up his feelings, "Andreas is another player brought through our Academy that understands what it means to play for Manchester United. He came from another country but quickly understood the values of playing for this club and doesn't take it for granted.
"Andreas has become an important member of the squad with his energy and hard work in midfield. He works non-stop every day in training, has a great character and knows what he has to do to continue his development here. We all look forward to working with him in the season ahead."
