Andreas Pereira makes his mind up on United future

Bengaluru, April 30: Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira has made it clear he has no intention of being loaned out again next season and demands to have his future cleared up next season.
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder left United last summer on deadline day for Valencia on a season-long loan, his successive loan stint in Spain after having spent the season before at Granada.
And like last year, the Brazilian has given a decent account of himself, earning a regular spot under Marcelinho.
However, the United academy graduate has stressed that he doesn’t want another season away from Old Trafford and wants his future cleared up this summer with Valencia showing strong interest in his signature.
“The manager will see me in a different light if I come back from Valencia with a good report card,” Pereira told Sport/Foot.
“I’ll then change status more easily than if I continued to simply try and get a break as a homegrown talent.
“The Manchester United technical staff follows me closely. We speak on the phone regularly or we send messages on WhatsApp. I also communicate with Mourinho."
However, he also believes by helping Valencia secure a top-four spot, contributing with a goal and four assists in 22 appearances, he has proven his mettle and hopes to be given a chance at United. But added that if he is not assured of his place in the squad, he might look for a permanent deal elsewhere.
“I dreamed of playing for Manchester United, and I still do. I’m still under contract there. The staff now see that I can hold my spot at Valencia, that I’m at the required level.
“My future at Valencia depends on Manchester United. All the options remain open, but I don’t want to be loaned again. I’ve shown what I can do.
“This summer, I want clarity. I want to be able to stay at a club for two to three years in order to build something.”
Pereira is set for a return at Old Trafford next month and it is understood that the player will be included in the United's travelling squad for the pre-season tour when the club head to the U.S. on July 15.
With veteran midfielder Michael Carrick retiring at the end of the season and Marouane Fellaini's future up in the air, Pereira stands a realistic chance of staking his claim in the United midfield next season.
