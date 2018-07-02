Andros Townsend could be set for Newcastle return

Bengaluru, July 2: English international winger Andros Townsend could be set for a comeback to his former club Newcastle United this summer.
Crystal Palace are in talks over a £18million deal for the player they bought from the St James’ Park two years ago.
The 26-year-old was a regular for Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace last season but the Eagles are likely to consider a deal and use the funds to boost their squad.
Toon boss Rafa Benitez was impressed with Townsend’s first spell on Tyneside when he arrived from Tottenham.
But the England winger could not prevent the Tyneside club from being relegated and his lowly £13million release clause was triggered by Crystal Palace.
The former Spurs attacker has insisted he loved his time in the North East which has opened the door for his return.
Townsend will be a replacement for Matt Ritchie, who looks to be heading to newly-relegated Stoke City in a surprising £15million deal.
Gary Rowett has spent big since becoming Potters manager and he wants to strengthen again with a £5million bid for West Brom winger James McClean.
The fact news of Newcastle’s interest was leaked over the weekend came as a surprise to the Newcastle United hierarchy, who suspect their name is being used to try and flush out other potential buyers.
As things stand, Newcastle are aware that Townsend might be able to leave Palace, but they have not made a bid for a player valued at around £18m.
Benitez's another big priority for the summer is to sign a centre forward, with extra transfer funds generated by the £20m sale of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Fulham, which is expected to happen when the Serbia international returns from his post World Cup holiday.
It is believed that Benitez desperately wants a new striker in the summer after the poor campaign Newcastle strikers had last time out.
He is also interested in West Brom forward Salomon Rondon but has so far failed to see much progress in recruitment despite several meetings with managing director Lee Charnley.
