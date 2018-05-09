Angel Di María offers himself to Atletico Madrid as Antoine Griezmann's replacement

Bengaluru, May 9: Angel Di Maria has reportedly offered himself to Atletico Madrid as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann as Paris Saint-Germain look to balance their FFP terms, according to reports in Spain.
PSG landed two star-studded signings in the previous summer transfer window in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Neymar cost a whopping €222m whereas Mbappe came on a loan deal with an option to buy him for €166m this summer.
However, according to reports, regarding the outcome of the deals and to buy new players in the coming Summer window, PSG have discovered they are short on dough and the French giants will have to sell some of their assets to balance off UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) requirements.
Angel Di Maria is in talks with @atletienglish 🔴⚪️— MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 8, 2018
He could return to Madrid from @PSG_English this summer.
DETAILS 👇https://t.co/WC1pYyEXxN pic.twitter.com/vfYadOC2ah
Moreover, as per reports, winger Angel Di Maria is on the top of PSG's departure list with Atletico Madrid emerging as his next likely destination.
The Argentina international has seen his playing time for the Ligue 1 giants limited this season, compared to last season when he was a regular for Les Parisians.
Thus the player too is reportedly ready to move on and now apparently has approached his former club Real Madrid's arch-rivals Atletico over a move. Atletico are open to his transfer as they could see their star player Antoine Griezmann leaving in the summer to Barcelona.
Angel Di Maria's agent has travelled to the Spanish capital ahead of talks with Atletico Madrid. (Source: Cadena SER) pic.twitter.com/WPo53BJvNj— KeegSports (@KeegSports) May 8, 2018
It is also believed that Diego Simeone is too eager to land a marquee signing to help his team remain competitive in La Liga if he loses his French talisman to Barcelona.
Griezmann, who was heavily linked with Manchester United last summer, is now certain to leave the Spanish capital and could soon be a €100m signing for the Catalan side.
Griezmann has been one of the key players for Atletico in recent times. To keep his team in balance, Simeone is weighing up all the options for Di Maria, whom he once called the 'best player in the Real Madrid team'.
Regarding the transfer situation, Di Maria's agent has reportedly flown to the Spanish capital several times and has held talks with the Atletico board.
Di Maria earlier spent four fruitful seasons in Spain with Real Madrid between 2010 and 2014 and helped them triumph over their city rivals in the 2014 Champions League final.
He then forced out a move from the Spanish capital to English giants Manchester United before landing in Paris the very next season.
Di Maria's three-year stay at the French capital has been a successful one. The winger has won two league titles and this season, has enjoyed the most productive campaign of his career in front of goal.
Although the Argentine attacker has been a second fiddle player behind the Neymar-Cavani-Mbappe trio this term, the attacker has got enough chances to showcase himself after Neymar's severe injury.
Di Maria has netted 21 goals and provided 15 assists in 44 matches so far in all competitions. He tasted a domestic treble by winning the Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue and the French Cup.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.