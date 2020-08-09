Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Angel Gomes signs five-year deal with Lille, loaned to Boavista

By Rob Lancaster

Lille, August 9: Lille have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes, who will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Boavista.

The talented 19-year-old opted to move elsewhere rather than continue his career at United, having come through the academy system at the Premier League club.

Gomes made his first-team debut back in May 2017 but has found first-team opportunities limited; his only three starts in the 2019-20 campaign all came in the Europa League.

While United were keen to sign the England youth international to a new deal, he instead allowed his contract to run down.

In an Instagram post in midweek, Gomes wrote a farewell message thanking all those at the club who had helped him through the years.

"Sadly the time has come to end a beautiful chapter that has been my life for 14 years," he wrote, before adding the time had come to make the "next step" in his career.

Gomes has signed a five-year contract with Lille, though he will have to wait to make his debut for the Ligue 1 side.

Instead, the teenager is set for a year with Boavista, who finished 12th in the Portuguese top flight.

More ANGEL GOMES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 9, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue