Anthony Martial attracting clubs across Europe

Bengaluru, April 17: Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly growing more convinced his future lies away from the Red Devils with Italian giants Juventus set to pounce on the situation.
The forward has struggled for starts under Jose Mourinho and is allegedly considering leaving Old Trafford.
Italian mediahouse Calciomercato.com claim the Frenchman’s agent has informed the Serie A giants of Martial’s desire to depart. It is also reported his representatives have contacted a number of other European big guns to secure him a new club.
Bayern Munich and Arsenal are just two of the other potential suitors considering a swoop for the winger. Arsene Wenger is a long-term admirer of the Frenchman and he has admitted it earlier also while Bayern Munich see him as a long-term successor of Franck Ribery.
Martial’s United contract expires next year and Juventus are hoping to lock him down ahead of their rivals. They have worked for over a year on ensuring that Emre Can joins them as a free agent this summer from Liverpool, with the German ace already believed to have agreed to the move.
And now they prepare to wait and try to pull off another similar deal for the ex-Monaco ace. However, Bayern’s interest in Martial means it is highly-unlikely the Bianconeri will be able to achieve his signature on the cheap.
And that could lead to a bidding war at the end of the campaign for the attacker. Manchester United will also want to cash in on the Frenchman rather than losing him for free after another year.
The Red Devils are anyway expected to spend a fortune in the summer and selling Martial could help them with the even more funds.
Arsenal also need to revamp their team to have a stronger Premier League campaign next season and Martial moving to the Emirates will hardly be a surprise as he will surely get more minutes at the north London club.
