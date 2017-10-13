Anthony Martial happy at Manchester United despite transfer links

Bengaluru, October 13: Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is happy to stay at Old Trafford despite suggestions that both Barcelona and Arsenal are interested in a summer swoop for him.
The Manchester Evening News report that the France star and Manchester United Player of the Month for September is happy to remain at the club after a mixed second season in the Premier League, and a okay first season under Jose Mourinho.
Arsenal, reportedly want to replace wantaway Alexis Sanchez who is odds-on to leave the Emirates by the end of the season, with Manchester City favourites for the Chilean’s signature.
Recent reports from Spain claim Catalan giants Barcelona were also monitoring Martial’s situation with the imminent return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic which could see forward climb down the pecking order
The 21-year-old who joined from Monaco two years ago under Louis Van Gaal for £56million has made a strong start to the campaign scoring five goals with five assists in nine appearances.
However, he still has to share gametime with Marcus Rashford and Arsenal are looking to use this to their advantage.
Old Trafford sources have admitted issues off the pitch affected his second season after being club top scorer after the switch from Monaco.
There was talk of a possible switch to Sevilla last season, but Mourinho did not entertain any offer for the young Frenchman.
Martial has had a brilliant season so far this campaign as United are yet to lose a single game this campaign. He is enjoying himself alongside the likes of in-form Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford.
Jose Mourinho also seems to be a big fan of the young Frenchman and was full of praise for the 21-year-old ahead of the Liverpool game.
The Portuguese said, said: “I see a great improvement in the person, in the mood, in the face, in the body language.
"If you want just a word, in the happiness, he's a happy guy, he’s working extremely well, he starts matches, he tries to do well.
"He goes from the bench, even if it is for 10 minutes like in the last match at home, he tries to enjoy and try to give something in these extra minutes.
“I am very pleased with his attitude overall and then it’s easier to play well."