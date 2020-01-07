Football
Inter boss Conte claims 100th win as a Serie A coach

By Tom Webber
Antonio Conte

Naples, January 7: Antonio Conte registered his 100th win as a coach in Serie A by leading Inter to a 3-1 victory over Napoli on Monday (January 6).

Inter boss Conte reached the milestone thanks to Romelu Lukaku's first-half double and Lautaro Martinez's goal after the break at the San Paolo, where the Nerazzurri claimed their first league triumph since October 1997.

The former Italy boss became the fastest manager to reach triple figures for wins among those who made their Serie A coaching debut from 1994-95 onwards.

Napoli 1-3 Inter: Lukaku double ends 22-year wait for San Paolo success

Conte's first win in the division was a 3-1 success at Udinese during a stint in charge of Atalanta in the 2009-10 season.

After a spell in the second tier with Siena, Conte took charge of Juventus in 2011 and led them to three successive Scudetti.

Inter's victory over Napoli was their 14th of the season and saw them regain their place at the top of Serie A at the expense of Juve, who beat Cagliari 4-0 earlier in the day.

Half Time: NAP 1 - 2 INT
Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 3:20 [IST]
