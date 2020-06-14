Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Inter deserved much more – Conte upbeat despite Coppa Italia exit

By Rob Lancaster
Inter head coach Antonio Conte
Inter head coach Antonio Conte

Naples, June 14: Antonio Conte felt Inter deserved to reach the Coppa Italia final after a second-leg draw away to Napoli saw them knocked out 2-1 on aggregate.

Inter had lost the home leg of the semi-final 1-0 at San Siro back in March, prior to the Italian season being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Playing for the first time since the suspension, the Nerazzurri quickly erased the deficit as Christian Eriksen scored straight from a corner inside the opening two minutes at the San Paolo.

However, Dries Mertens' equaliser just before half-time – his 122nd goal for the club, making him Napoli's all-time leading scorer – proved crucial in deciding who would progress to face Juventus in Wednesday's final.

Conte was pleased with how his team performed overall, pointing to an inspired performance from Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina – as well as a lack of a ruthless streak in the final third – as the reasons behind them missing out on a trip to Rome.

"Looking at both matches, we deserved much more," the Inter boss said in his post-match interview with Rai Sport.

"In terms of the performance, I have very little to reproach the boys about. This is the football we want to play; we created a lot and were aggressive. Maybe we should have been more clinical in front of goal, but Ospina performed miracles.

"Their goal was disappointing because it was a careless situation that we could have avoided. But I'm satisfied because we're on the right path, we controlled the game against a strong Napoli team.

"My glass is half-full. We created numerous opportunities and had 18 efforts at goal. Ospina was the best player on the pitch.

"Obviously, we can improve, and we need to be more ruthless in the future, but I don't have anything to complain about in terms of desire and determination.

"We did what we'd worked on in training. It's disappointing for the lads not to qualify for the final because, based on what we did over the 180 minutes, we deserved to do so."

Inter now focus on a resumption of the Serie A season. Their first league fixture back is at home to Sampdoria next Sunday.

More ANTONIO CONTE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MLL 0 - 4 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 4:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue