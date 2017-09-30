Antonio Conte sends message to Sergio Aguero

Bengaluru, September 30: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that the serious injury to Sergio Aguero will not change his preparation for Manchester City.
The Argentine was involved in a serious car crash overnight, breaking ribs as a taxi driver smashed into a lamppost in Amsterdam.
Aguero was in the Netherlands to watch Colombian pop star Maluma and was involved in the accident.
The 29-year-old was saved by his seatbelt as he was being driven back to the airport - but is still facing up to two months out.
Speaking ahead of their titanic clash at Stamford Bridge against Manchester City on Saturday (September 30) evening, Conte offered his well wishes to the striker.
He said that the injury will not change his plan, however.
The Italian said: "No, first of all I am sorry for this situation.
"I hope his feeling is good, but when you have this accident it might not do. I hope he is well."
Conte was also asked whether he was surprised Aguero had travelled abroad so close to the big game.
"It was a day off, I prefer to talk about my players and not other players or clubs," he added.
"It is a lack of respect to judge or give evaluations."
Players going abroad is quite a common practice on their days off and Conte said he was not worried at all at the practice.
"Honestly, I am not worried.
"I have players to make the best decision.
"When there is a room to travel to go see a game.
"I was a player, when you have a day off you must take your own responsibility to make the best decision for yourself and the club.
“I like to give responsibility. The players are not kids, they are men who have a family.
"It is important to give the right responsibility and then they have to make the best decision."