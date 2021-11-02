Antonio Conte takes over as Tottenham Hotspur coach

Bengaluru, November 2: Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have named Antonio Conte as their new head coach on a contract that runs till the summer of 2023, with an an option to extend further.
Former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo, who was dismissed on Monday (November 1) after just four months in charge of the North London club.
The 47-year-old was the third Premier League manager to lose his job since the start of the season after Watford sacked Xisco Munoz while Newcastle United parted ways with Steve Bruce following a Saudi-led takeover.
"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our Head Coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend," Tottenham tweeted from their official handle.
Tottenham had initially approached Conte about succeeding the axed Jose Mourinho earlier this year, but were unable to convince the Italian to take up the job.
The 52-year-old is returning to the top flight of English football three years after leaving their London rivals Chelsea, where he won Premier League and the FA Cup.
Conte had guided Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season, but surprisingly left the club on mutual terms during the close-season.
The former Italy midfielder has also managed Juventus, where he won three Serie A titles, and took charge of the Italian national team.
Nuno's sacking came just two days after Tottenham's woeful 0-3 defeat at home to Manchester United.
It was Tottenham's fifth defeat in their past their past seven league games and the toxic reaction to the Portuguese coach at the stadium proved the final straw for chairman Daniel Levy.
With Tottenham languishing in eighth place, it is presumed that Levy and Director of Football Fabio Paratici are understood to have met on Sunday night itself and decided give the marching orders to Santo.
"I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again," Conte told the club website after putting pen to papers.
"Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world.
"I can't wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach.
"Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn't yet the right time to return to coaching.
"But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction."
Paratici welcomed Conte to the Spurs bandwagon.
"We are delighted to welcome Antonio to the Club. His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England.
"I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players."
