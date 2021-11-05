Conte to Tottenham 'really positive for our league', says Arteta

London, November 5: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta welcomed another elite coach to England, as Antonio Conte joined rivals Tottenham, and declared this "the most competitive season the Premier League has ever had".
After Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked just 10 games into the Premier League season, with Spurs struggling in ninth, Conte was appointed this week.
The Italian has had title-winning success with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter, and his arrival would appear to change Tottenham's outlook for the season.
Conte has a 67 per cent win rate in the Premier League, trailing only Pep Guardiola (73 per cent) among those to take charge of at least 20 matches. Only Jose Mourinho (63) and Guardiola (69) took fewer games to reach 50 wins in the competition than Conte's 73.
Arteta, who has Arsenal unbeaten in nine in all competitions and sixth in the league table, was asked how Spurs' move for Conte might affect the Gunners' top-four ambitions.
"I think it's going to be for any team that is fighting for the top positions," he said. "There is still so many games to go and a lot of things are going to happen.
"You see games, performances and how things vary from one half to the other or moments in the game. That tells you the quality that there is in terms of players and managers as well."
Asked to comment on the "incredible" quality in the Premier League, Arteta replied: "It is [incredible], yeah. I can think of many, many more who are at top clubs who are world-leading managers.
"But I think it's really positive for our league because it raises the level, because he has new ideas and because it makes the competition even harder."
Indeed, the Spaniard believes the standard of England's top flight has never been better.
"I'm really happy to be where I am, enjoying this incredible league, the set-up, the atmosphere, the passion and everybody back to normality," he said.
"It's probably the most competitive season the Premier League has ever had."
Arteta will oversee his 100th match as Arsenal manager against Watford on Sunday, recording 53 wins in his first 99 games. His win percentage of 54 per cent just trails predecessors Unai Emery (55 per cent) and Arsene Wenger (57 per cent).
"[It has been] an incredible and quick journey where a lot has happened," Arteta said. "Not only in the football club but around the world that has a huge impact in everything that we've lived in the last two years.
"But I'm so privileged to be where I am and really enjoying the opportunity and challenge that we have ahead.
"I think we all update every year like every computer. With everything that has happened to us, even more so. I am different [from his first game], I see things different, you are involved in certain things. You keep evolving."