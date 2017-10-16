Antonio Conte's injury troubles continue - Victor Moses to miss action

Bengaluru, October 16: Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses suffered a hamstring injury as the Blues lost to Crystal Palace, who recorded their first win of the season in English Premier League.
Moses limped off in the first half with a hamstring damage and the Nigerian who played against his former club at Selhurst Park, received a warm applause from Palace's supporters as he left the field.
The 26-year-old was replaced by Davide Zappacosta in the 40th minute of the match and could reportedly miss action for upto three to five weeks.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte also confirmed the news that Victor Moses has added to his injury list ahead of Wednesday's (October 18) Champions League coordinate with Roma.
The Chelsea manager was already without star players Alvaro Morata, Danny Drinkwater and N'Golo Kante for the game against Palace and with Moses added to the injury list, it will give the Italian manager a big headache ahead of their midweek tie.
Conte said: "I think, in this moment, for us it's a very difficult moment. When you start a game without Morata and without Kante, it's not simple.
"For sure Moses is out because he's injured. I don't know if his injury is serious or not. I hope not.
"Kante and Drinkwater are still out, and I hope to have Morata back for this game," he added.
Chelsea lost the second match of this season in the league after the Eagles scored their first goal in the league registering the first win of them.
Chelsea captain Cahill bemoaned the lack of passion shown by his team and urged his teammates to show their full potential in their next match against Roma in Champions league.
“The performance level today was not up to the standard it should be. We played poorly today, for whatever reason,” Cahill told BBC Sport.
“We’ve had many international players who have been away but that’s part and parcel of modern football. We need to be ready, we needed to be livelier, and we were missing out on second balls. That’s unlike us.
“We’re not having the best of luck in terms of injuries – you saw Victor Moses today – and we’ve not got the biggest squad. But it needed to be a better performance today.
“We need to win games like this, and in terms of the title after Christmas we need to be there or thereabouts. We are disappointed by the result and disappointed in the quality of our performance.”