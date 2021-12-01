Football
Real Madrid linked with Matias Arezo termed as new 'Luis Suarez' - Things to know about him

By

Bengaluru, Dec. 1: In recent few years, Real Madrid seem to have abandoned the Galactico policy and instead spent heavily on future prospect.

As a result, there has been an emergence of South American footballers in Madrid. The decision has helped them to acquire some of the brightest young talents of world football with the likes of Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde etc all making a name for themselves.

And if the latest rumours are to be believed, another Latin American talent could also join them in the rank that is 19-year-old Uruguayan prodigy Matias Arezo, termed the “new Luis Suarez”. Real Madrid are reportedly scouting the young centre-forward for quite a time and it is understood that they have been left impressed every time.

Unknown to many outside of Europe, here are a couple of things you need to know about the highly-rated Uruguay striker:

His career so far

The teenage striker made his senior league debut for River Plate at the age of 15 and has gone only from strength to strength in the last few years. So far he has managed 36 goals and 13 assists in 89 appearances for River Plate which speaks volumes about his potential.

Playing Style

Arezo's gameplay has been compared to Luis Suarez. He is a skilful player who manages to beat his man very easily. He is pretty agile, clever and mature beyond his age, and is constantly on the move, looking to get into pockets of space. Furthermore, despite not being the tallest, he is also surprisingly good in the air and has scored a number of headed efforts due to his great timing, anticipation and sprint.

Clubs linked

Real Madrid however are not the only club scouting the young forward. Earlier Atletico also enquired about the youngster while Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also believed to be keeping a close eye on his development.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 16:10 [IST]
