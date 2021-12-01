Real Madrid linked with Matias Arezo termed as new 'Luis Suarez' - Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Dec. 1: In recent few years, Real Madrid seem to have abandoned the Galactico policy and instead spent heavily on future prospect.
As a result, there has been an emergence of South American footballers in Madrid. The decision has helped them to acquire some of the brightest young talents of world football with the likes of Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde etc all making a name for themselves.
And
if
the
latest
rumours
are
to
be
believed,
another
Latin
American
talent
could
also
join
them
in
the
rank
that
is
19-year-old
Uruguayan
prodigy
Matias
Arezo,
termed
the
“new
Luis
Suarez”.
Real
Madrid
are
reportedly
scouting
the
young
centre-forward
for
quite
a
time
and
it
is
understood
that
they
have
been
left
impressed
every
time.
Unknown to many outside of Europe, here are a couple of things you need to know about the highly-rated Uruguay striker:
His career so far
The teenage striker made his senior league debut for River Plate at the age of 15 and has gone only from strength to strength in the last few years. So far he has managed 36 goals and 13 assists in 89 appearances for River Plate which speaks volumes about his potential.
Playing Style
Arezo's gameplay has been compared to Luis Suarez. He is a skilful player who manages to beat his man very easily. He is pretty agile, clever and mature beyond his age, and is constantly on the move, looking to get into pockets of space. Furthermore, despite not being the tallest, he is also surprisingly good in the air and has scored a number of headed efforts due to his great timing, anticipation and sprint.
Clubs linked
Real Madrid however are not the only club scouting the young forward. Earlier Atletico also enquired about the youngster while Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also believed to be keeping a close eye on his development.