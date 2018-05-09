Arsena's Cazorla set for Villarreal reunion

Kolkata, May 9: La Liga side Villarreal have emerged as front runners to take Arsenal playmaker Santi Cazorla back this summer as a free agent.
Cazorla, who is suffering from an Achilles injury, has been out of action since the 6-0 UEFA Champions League victory against Ludogorets in October, 2016.
At first, it was thought that the injury was not that serious, but later he had to undergo a series of operations, when an infection almost led to him having his foot amputated.
The former Malaga player's condition since the last operation has stabilised and he has now has been declared fully fit by the medical team.
Cazorla started training again after a 19-month gap and has been featuring with the senior Arsenal squad in warm-up sessions while training.
The 33-year-old's contract though is set to end this summer. Outgoing coach Arsene Wenger had claimed earlier that he may be offered a new contract.
But Cazorla claimed he has not held any talks with the Gunners board yet.
"My contract ends this summer and no one has told me anything, but it's normal," he told Cadena Ser radio.
"I've been out of action for so long. I've been practically unable to train, and that's my main focus right now. I want to gradually train, for them to see me and see how I feel.
"We shall see what happens in the future. The important thing is for me to return to play, and then we shall see where I play.
"There's still some way to go but I hope I can achieve it. I'm a little bit more optimistic. I'm starting to do things on the pitch.
"There's still a long way to go and I've to work very hard. Little by little, I hope I can come out of this."
Thus his Arsenal future is bleak as of now, but to his rescue, another club has come forward.
Cazorla's boyhood club, Villarreal where he spent nearly eight years in two stints have reportedly shown interest to sign him as a free agent, provided he succeeds to prove his match fitness.
According to reports, Villarreal's President Fernando Roig and his son Fernando Roig Negueroles want to see the Spaniard wearing the Yellow Submarine T shirt once again.
It is understood that the club's president already has made a personal call to Cazorla asking him to consider returning to La Liga to which the player has responded positively.
Cazorla has always been a fan favourite with the Gunners and a key player in Wenger's scheme of things after helping Arsenal win back-to-back FA Cups, which ended their trophy drought.
However, with him being too injury prone of late, Arsenal might ditch Cazorla and invest on a new player.
Furthermore, with Wenger set to depart at the end of the season, Cazorla might also think of a new challenge in a different environment and move on from Arsenal, for whom, he made 129 appearances, scoring 25 times and assisting in 36 goals.
