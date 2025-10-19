Newcastle United's Performance Described As Hard To Watch By Eddie Howe In Loss At Brighton

Arsenal Triumphs 1-0 Against Fulham As Trossard Scores Decisive Goal

Arsenal reclaimed the top spot in the Premier League with a narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage. Leandro Trossard's first league goal of the season was crucial in securing the win. Earlier, Manchester City had temporarily overtaken Arsenal after defeating Everton. This win puts Arsenal three points ahead after eight matches.

The match began with Riccardo Calafiori's impressive strike in the 18th minute, which was disallowed due to offside. Harry Wilson nearly scored for Fulham but missed David Raya's near post after receiving Alex Iwobi's pass. Josh King also tested Raya, who managed to tip King's cross-shot over the bar. Declan Rice shot wide just before halftime.

After halftime, Arsenal intensified their efforts and were rewarded in the 58th minute. Gabriel Magalhaes connected with Bukayo Saka's corner, allowing Trossard to score from close range. Later, Saka appeared to have won a penalty when fouled by Fulham's Kevin, but VAR overturned the decision.

Arsenal's defense held firm as Fulham struggled to create clear chances. Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli were denied by Bernd Leno in stoppage time. Arsenal ended with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.88 from 16 shots, while Fulham managed only 0.44 from nine attempts.

Mikel Arteta's side has been effective from set-pieces this season, scoring seven goals from corners—more than any other team in the league. Since 2021-22, they have scored 63 goals from corners, significantly more than any other team.

Player Contributions and Team Performance

Trossard has been influential for Arsenal recently, contributing to seven goals in his last 12 appearances across all competitions. This goal marked his first since April against Crystal Palace. The Gunners' solid performance ensured they did not face a shot on target for two consecutive Premier League games—a feat not achieved since November 2003.

Fulham now sits in 14th place following this defeat. Meanwhile, Arsenal extends their lead over Liverpool ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming match against Manchester United on Sunday.

Arteta acknowledged the significance of these three points against a challenging opponent like Fulham. Although Arsenal struggled offensively before halftime, they found their rhythm afterward through familiar strategies that have served them well this season.

This victory highlights Arsenal's ability to grind out results even when not at their best offensively. Their defensive solidity and effectiveness from set-pieces continue to be key strengths as they aim to maintain their position at the top of the table throughout the season.