Arsenal 1-1 Fulham: Nketiah grabs dramatic equaliser to nudge Cottagers closer to the drop

By Ryan Benson
Eddie Nketiah
Josh Maja's penalty was not enough for Fulham to secure a historic win at Arsenal, as Eddie Nketiah rescued Mikel Arteta's side.

London, April 18: Eddie Nketiah scored a dramatic late equaliser as Arsenal rescued a 1-1 draw at home to Fulham, who subsequently moved a step closer to relegation.

Scott Parker's side looked to be on course for a first ever win at Arsenal in any competition, but the Gunners spared their blushes – to a certain extent – deep into stoppage time.

Gabriel Martinelli was Arsenal's biggest threat throughout but saw presentable opportunities go begging, while a Dani Ceballos goal was disallowed for a marginal offside spotted by VAR in the first half.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play thanks to a Josh Maja penalty and Arsenal lost Alexandre Lacazette to injury soon after, but what would have ordinarily been a bitter blow seemingly led to the late equaliser, with the Frenchman's replacement clinching a point for Arsenal.

Full Time: BRS 1 - 1 LEN
Story first published: Sunday, April 18, 2021, 20:10 [IST]
