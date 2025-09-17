Arsenal Triumphs 2-0 Against Athletic Bilbao In Champions League Opening Match

Juventus vs Dortmund Live Streaming: Where and When to watch UEFA Champions League match in India?

Arsenal began their Champions League journey with a 2-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, introduced in the second half, scored the decisive goals. Despite limited clear chances, these substitutes made a significant impact late in the game, securing three crucial points for Arsenal away from home.

Bilbao started energetically at San Mames, but Arsenal had the best chance of the first half. Viktor Gyokeres connected with Jurrien Timber's precise cross in the 30th minute, but his diving header narrowly missed the target. This was one of only four shots Arsenal managed in the first half, marking their lowest tally in an opening 45 minutes since last December against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup.

Mikel Arteta's decision to bring on substitutes paid off when Martinelli broke the deadlock. After an intricate flick from Trossard set him free from midfield, Martinelli calmly slotted past Unai Simon in the 72nd minute, just moments after entering the pitch. Later, Martinelli returned the favour by assisting Trossard's goal. His cutback from the byline allowed Trossard's shot to deflect over Simon in the 87th minute.

Despite the substitutes' heroics, Declan Rice played a pivotal role for Arsenal. He created more chances than any other player (three) and shared the highest number of final third passes (15). Rice also led in driving Arsenal into attacking positions with ten entries into the final third.

This victory marked a historic achievement for Arsenal as they became the first team to defeat Spanish sides six times consecutively in European Cup/Champions League history. They have won all five encounters over two seasons against Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Girona.

Record-Breaking Performance

The Gunners have now won five consecutive group stage matches in this competition for the first time since a similar streak between December 2004 and November 2005. The collaboration between Martinelli and Trossard was notable as it was the first instance where Arsenal substitutes combined for multiple goals in a single Champions League match.

This performance not only highlights Arsenal's current form but also sets a promising tone for their ongoing Champions League campaign.