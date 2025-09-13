Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Where to Watch BAN vs SL in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Arsenal Triumphs Over Nottingham Forest 3-0 With Zubimendi's Two Goals In Postecoglou's Debut In a commanding performance, Arsenal defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0, with Martin Zubimendi scoring twice. This match marked Ange Postecoglou's first game in charge of Forest, who struggled against a strong Arsenal side. Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025

In a commanding 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, Martin Zubimendi netted his first Premier League goals for Arsenal. This match marked Ange Postecoglou's debut as Nottingham Forest's manager after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo. Despite Postecoglou's recent success with Tottenham in the Europa League, his new team struggled at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal rebounded from their previous 1-0 loss to Liverpool.

Zubimendi opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a stunning volley past Matz Sels, following a partially cleared corner by Chris Wood. Just 47 seconds into the second half, Eberechi Eze set up Viktor Gyokeres for a simple tap-in, doubling Arsenal's lead. Gyokeres also hit the post with a powerful shot, while Wood forced David Raya to tip his effort onto the crossbar at the other end.

Arsenal's new additions played pivotal roles in this victory. Zubimendi scored twice, marking his first brace in top-flight football on his 240th appearance for Real Sociedad and Arsenal. His first goal was notably his maiden league strike from outside the box, and his second was only his third headed goal. Eze became the first English player since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2012 to score or assist on his Premier League debut for Arsenal.

The Gunners secured their win with Zubimendi's second goal in the 79th minute, heading home from Leandro Trossard's cross. However, an injury to captain Martin Odegaard was a setback for Mikel Arteta’s side. Odegaard limped off after an awkward fall following a challenge by Morgan Gibbs-White in the 18th minute.

Arsenal faces several injury issues early in the season. Odegaard’s exit adds to concerns with Bukayo Saka and William Saliba already out of action. Despite these challenges, Arsenal strengthened their squad during the transfer window, and their new players impressed against Forest.

Gyokeres joined an exclusive club by scoring in both of his first two Premier League home games for Arsenal. Only Marouane Chamakh and Alexandre Lacazette had achieved this feat before him. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest lost centre-back Murillo to injury during this match.

With this win, Arsenal climbed to the top of the table with nine points from four matches ahead of other Saturday fixtures. Nottingham Forest trails five points behind after this defeat.