Arsenal Secures 5-0 Victory Against Leeds United Amid Injury Concerns For Key Players
Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Viktor Gyokeres made a memorable start in the Premier League by scoring twice as Arsenal secured a 5-0 victory over Leeds United. However, the win was overshadowed by injuries to Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka. Eberechi Eze was introduced to the Emirates Stadium fans, while new signing Gyokeres impressed in this dominant performance.

Despite the celebratory mood, concerns arose when captain Odegaard left the field before halftime with a shoulder issue. Shortly after Gyokeres scored his first goal, Saka also had to leave due to a suspected hamstring injury early in the second half. This adds to Arsenal's injury woes, as Kai Havertz is already sidelined.

Saka had earlier contributed to Arsenal's lead by scoring their second goal, following Jurrien Timber's opener. Timber found the net again for Arsenal's fourth goal. The fifth and final goal came from a penalty taken by Gyokeres, which was won by 15-year-old debutant Max Dowman.

With an upcoming match against champions Liverpool, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping for positive updates on his injured players. The Gunners are now level with Tottenham at the top of the table, while Leeds has slipped into the bottom half.

The match at Emirates Stadium was filled with mixed emotions due to the injuries but also offered moments of excitement. Eze's arrival and Gyokeres' goals were highlights, but it was Dowman's performance that stood out. He became the second-youngest player in Premier League history, just behind Ethan Nwaneri.

Nwaneri, who replaced Odegaard during the match, is still adjusting to first-team football. In contrast, Dowman made an immediate impact by attempting two shots and three dribbles and winning five of his seven duels. His efforts earned him a stoppage-time penalty for Gyokeres.

This thrilling match showcased both Arsenal's potential and challenges ahead. While young talents like Dowman bring hope for the future, Arteta must address injury concerns quickly as they prepare for tougher fixtures.