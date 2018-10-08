Football

Arsenal agree kit deal with Adidas from 2019

Arsenal have agreed a kit deal with Adidas
Arsenal have agreed a kit deal with Adidas. Image: Arsenal Twitter

London, October 8: Premier League club Arsenal and German sportswear manufacturer Adidas have agreed a new kit partnership, which will be effective from July 1, 2019, when the Gunners' current five-year contract with Puma ends.

Arsenal last wore Adidas during the 1993-94 season, while Gunners fans will have fond memories of the iconic Adidas kit that the side wore during the 1988-89 title win, when the league was won at Anfield in the final minutes of the season.

Puma came on board after Arsenal ended its two-decade long association with Nike.

The new five-year deal with Adidas is said to be worth around £300m and the resultant cash injection will boost the transfer kitty of manager Unai Emery next summer.

The Spaniard has been forced to work on a limited £70m budget since he took over from Arsene Wenger at the end of last season.

The partnership will see Arsenal have the second-biggest kit deal annually in the Premier League alongside former champions Chelsea.

(With Agency inputs)

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 15:52 [IST]
