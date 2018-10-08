Arsenal agree kit deal with Adidas from 2019

London, October 8: Premier League club Arsenal and German sportswear manufacturer Adidas have agreed a new kit partnership, which will be effective from July 1, 2019, when the Gunners' current five-year contract with Puma ends.
Arsenal last wore Adidas during the 1993-94 season, while Gunners fans will have fond memories of the iconic Adidas kit that the side wore during the 1988-89 title win, when the league was won at Anfield in the final minutes of the season.
Puma came on board after Arsenal ended its two-decade long association with Nike.
Arsenal and adidas have agreed a new kit partnership, effective from July 1, 2019 pic.twitter.com/ceZzq0elgs— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 8, 2018
The new five-year deal with Adidas is said to be worth around £300m and the resultant cash injection will boost the transfer kitty of manager Unai Emery next summer.
The Spaniard has been forced to work on a limited £70m budget since he took over from Arsene Wenger at the end of last season.
The partnership will see Arsenal have the second-biggest kit deal annually in the Premier League alongside former champions Chelsea.
