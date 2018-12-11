Arsenal and Manchester United target next Toni Kroos

Bengaluru, December 11: Premier League duo Manchester United and Arsenal are both watching the progress Hertha Berlin wonderkid Arne Maier as per reports in Germany.
The 19-year-old has been labelled the 'new Toni Kroos’ in the Bundesliga and his stock seems to be on a rise.
The young midfielder has established himself in the first team at Hertha and is a Germany Under-21 international. But the star looks set to be named in the next full Germany squad, following in the footsteps of hero Kroos.
Maier is rated at £15million by his club but his age would mean the Premier giants giants would need to pay almost double that to get him. He made his 16th appearance of the campaign on Saturday (December 8) as he helped Hertha to a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.
On-loan Liverpool ace Marko Grujic scored the decisive strike to claim the points which was enough to keep Hertha in sixth spot in the Bundesliga.
Maier will have Manchester United and Arsenal scouts watching him again next weekend when he and his team-mates travel to Stuttgart.
Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is likely behind the interest after his links to Germany have been used successfully to bring in other talent. The former Borussia Dortmund chief scout has already helped with the transfers of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sokratis.
Manchester United boss Mourinho has openly criticised the majority of his squad this season, and it is known that he wants to bring fresh faces to Old Trafford.
Meanwhile, Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Club Brugge striker Wesley after the Belgian team’s boss Ivan Leko insisted he “has the level to play for Arsenal”.
Reports suggest the Gunners will compete with Valencia and Fiorentina for the £15m-rated Brazilian ahead of the January transfer window.