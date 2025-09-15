What will Happen in Pakistan boycott UAE match in Asia Cup 2025? Will they be Eliminated after UAE beat Oman?

Football Arsenal's Summer Transfers Provide Best Chance For Trophies This Season, Claims Arteta Mikel Arteta asserts that Arsenal's recent transfer activities enhance their chances of winning trophies this season. With significant investments and a strong squad, the Gunners aim for Premier League glory and success in the Champions League. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

Mikel Arteta is optimistic about Arsenal's prospects this season, believing their transfer activities have positioned them well for success. The club reportedly invested around £250 million over the summer, acquiring players like Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze. Arsenal aims to secure their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season when they went unbeaten.

Arteta expressed his satisfaction with the squad's current state, stating, "It's been excellent for what we needed and what we wanted to achieve." He highlighted Arsenal's appeal to players, noting that many now prefer joining the club over others. This shift in perception is seen as a significant advantage for Arsenal.

In recent years, Arsenal has consistently finished as runners-up in the Premier League. Last season, they ended up 10 points behind champions Liverpool. Currently, after four matches this term, they are second in the league standings, trailing Liverpool by three points. The team is determined to maintain pressure in the title race.

The Gunners also had a strong showing in the Champions League last season. They reached the semi-finals but were defeated 3-1 on aggregate by eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain. Despite this setback, Arteta remains confident in his squad's depth and ability to compete at the highest level.

Arsenal begins their Champions League campaign against Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday. They aim to start strongly in the group stage. Last season, they lost only three of their 14 Champions League matches (winning nine and drawing two). All defeats came against finalists PSG (twice) and Inter Milan (once).

The Opta supercomputer ranks Arsenal among the favourites to win this year's competition, giving them a 16% chance of lifting the trophy. Arteta believes that winning major trophies consistently at an elite level is part of their long-term project.

Building Expectations and Culture

Since taking charge in December 2019, Arteta has led Arsenal to one trophy—the 2019-20 FA Cup. He acknowledges that expectations have risen due to their progress and ambitions. "I think we built those expectations [of winning trophies], from where we were and everything that we built; that was the aim," he said.

Arteta emphasised that winning involves more than just trophies; it's about changing culture and establishing a clear identity for the club. He wants Arsenal to transmit a strong sense of purpose to supporters while competing for major honours.

The manager stressed the importance of maintaining enthusiasm and hunger for success despite past achievements. "We have to thrive on that with enthusiasm, with an empty tummy," he stated. Arteta believes understanding why they pursue these goals will increase their chances of achieving them.

As Arsenal continues its journey under Arteta's leadership, fans hope for more silverware while appreciating the cultural transformation within the club. The focus remains on enjoying each day while striving towards greater accomplishments on both domestic and international stages.