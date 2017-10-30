Arsenal blow their chance to sign Thomas Lemar

Bengaluru, October 30: Premier League giants Arsenal have been told by Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco that they’ve missed their chance to sign their coveted star Thomas Lemar.
Arsene Wenger made a sensational late move for the winger on deadline day but the move failed to materialise. The Gunners offered in excess of £90million to prise away the Frenchman, but ran out of time.
With Alexis Sanchez almost certain to leave at the end of the season, many fans will hope the club go back for Lemar in the summer.
Alexis Sanchez was expected to join Manchester City and the French boss wanted Lemar as the Chilean’s replacement because Manchester City refused to let Raheem Sterling go in a part-exchange deal.
The France international has continued to impress in Ligue 1 and continues to be linked with a big move abroad. But former Gunner Robert Pires reckons Arsenal no longer stand a chance of bringing Lemar to the Emirates in the future.
Pires told Bwin: “Arsene tried to buy Lemar, and tried very hard, but I don’t think the move will happen now.
“I don’t think he’s worth £90m, it’s too much, the market is crazy. What would Zidane and Ronaldinho be worth now?!”
However, it seems Arsenal will need a new attacker for their front three, with Sanchez increasingly likely to leave on a free transfer. Mesut Ozil could also possibly depart from the club with his contract running out next summer which will them in further problem.
And, they may not be able to afford the likes of Lemar, especially if they miss out on a top four finish again.
Arsenal are on a decent run of form right now after a poor start to the season and the fans will hope that they finish inside top four this season as the next summer would be a vital one for them.