Arsenal boss Arteta to miss Manchester City clash after testing positive for COVID-19

London, Dec. 29: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Gunners' game with Manchester City on New Year's Day.
Arteta was the first major Premier League figure to test positive for COVID-19 back in March 2020, which coincidentally led to Arsenal's game with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium being postponed at the time.
The north London side have won their last four games in the Premier League, including a 5-0 win at Norwich City on Boxing Day.
A statement on Arsenal's official website said: "Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19.
"Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well."
City, where Arteta previously served as assistant coach to Pep Guardiola before moving to the Gunners in 2019, have won the last nine meetings between the sides.
Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day, after testing positive for COVID-19— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 29, 2021