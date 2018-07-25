Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis could ditch the club for Milan

London, July 25: Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis could leave the club just months after the departure of Arsène Wenger and join AC Milan in September, according to reports.
Milan has been taken over by a new owner following the financial crisis of Li Yonghong who failed to repay a €32 million (£28m) debt. The Serie A side now has been taken over by American investment company Elliott Management and according to widespread reports in Italy, the business powerhouse now want to remodel the whole management structure.
Former directors Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone have been discharged from his duties by the Elliott Management Corporation and the first step towards their overhaul had commenced with the appointment of Leonardo, who has been designated as the new technical director.
The Brazilian played for the Rossoneri over two stints, winning a Scudetto and Coppa Italia, as well as the 1994 World Cup with his country.
Later, he returned to San Siro after his retirement, first as a technical director and then Coach for the 2009-10 campaign, guiding the Diavolo to third in Serie A.
He then left the side to manage Inter, spending time as Paris Saint-Germain’s sporting director and Coach of Turkish side Antalyaspor.
Along with Leonardo, it has also been declared Roma’s CEO Umberto Gandini will also rejoin the club as their new Vice executive director. Gandini had spent 23 years at AC Milan before leaving to join Roma in 2016.
But in another move, Leonardo now reportedly has been pushing for a move to bring the Arsenal CEO as well in his new side and already has held talks with him.
Gazidis has been Arsenal’s chief executive for nearly 10 years and is touted as one of the key figures among the Gunners for his footballing aspects.
It is believed that the 53-year-old has been the key person behind the initiation of the big deals like Ozil and Sanchez, whereas newly appointed manager Unai Emery is also touted as the signing of his.
The chief executive has also commanded huge changes in the last 12 months, bringing in his own men such as the head of football relations Raul Sanllehi, head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and head of high-performance Darren Burgess which has helped them to bring players like forward Aubameyang and midfielder Torreira etc.
Any of the Arsenal officials and Gazidis has not made any comments yet regarding the rumours though it looks like some increasing ambivalence is befalling behind the scenes.