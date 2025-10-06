Football Arsenal's Champions League Title Defence Begins As Slegers Faces Lyon In Exciting Matchup Arsenal starts their Champions League title defence against Lyon, with head coach Renee Slegers excited about the challenge. The Gunners aim to build on last season's success. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Arsenal are set to kick off their Champions League campaign on Tuesday, welcoming Lyon to their home ground. Dutch head coach Renee Slegers is eager to return to Europe's top competition. Last season, she guided Arsenal to their second Champions League victory, defeating Barcelona 1-0 in the final with a goal from Stina Blackstenius. Arsenal remains the only English team to have won this prestigious tournament, first achieving it in the 2006-07 season.

Slegers expressed her excitement about the upcoming match against Lyon, who have claimed the European title eight times. "Yeah, very excited, but it all starts over again," she stated. "We're proud of last year, but everyone starts fresh and teams evolve constantly. Tomorrow we face a very strong opponent. They've made a lot of changes too, including a new coach, so we're extremely humble but also looking forward to it."

In their previous encounter during last season's semi-finals, Arsenal triumphed over Lyon with a decisive 4-1 victory. Slegers emphasised that preparation begins with focusing on their own squad and development before analysing opponents. Despite changes in Lyon's lineup, some players remain consistent, which is crucial for Arsenal's strategy.

Slegers highlighted the significance of thorough preparation for every match. "Preparation always starts with us—our squad, our development—then we study the opposition," she explained. "A few months have passed, and they still have similar players, so that's important to consider. But our focus is always high-level preparation, regardless of the competition or opponent."

The Champions League holds a special place as Europe's premier stage for football clubs. While teams can compete annually in domestic leagues like the Women's Super League (WSL), qualifying for this tournament requires exceptional performance.

Williamson's Anticipated Return

Arsenal vice-captain Leah Williamson is expected to make her comeback before Christmas after recovering from a knee injury sustained at the start of the season. Slegers confirmed that everything is progressing as planned: "Everything is going forward as expected," she said. "We hope to have her back before the winter break. Somewhere in November or December she might be back in full training. It's day-to-day, week-to-week."

As Arsenal prepares for this challenging fixture against Lyon, they aim to build on past successes while adapting to evolving dynamics within European football competitions.