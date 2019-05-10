Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal and Chelsea make European history with Liverpool and Tottenham

By Opta
Lucas Moura helped Tottenham complete stunning come back in Champions League
Lucas Moura helped Tottenham complete stunning come back in Champions League

London, May 10: Arsenal and Chelsea have joined Tottenham and Liverpool in making European history for the Premier League.

Spurs and Liverpool stunned Ajax and Barcelona respectively this week by completing incredible comebacks to set up a June 1 clash in Madrid for the Champions League title.

And the Europa League final will be an all-London affair after Chelsea and Arsenal each booked their Baku trips by progressing on Thursday (May 9).

Chelsea needed penalties following a pair of 1-1 draws against Eintracht Frankfurt, with Eden Hazard scoring the winning spot-kick after Kepa Arrizabalaga pulled off two saves.

Arsenal had an easier journey to the final with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hat-trick securing a 4-2 win away to Valencia and sealing a 7-3 aggregate success.

It means that for the first time in history all four clubs in the Champions League/European Cup and Europa League/UEFA Cup finals will be representatives of the same nation.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue