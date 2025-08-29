English Edition
Arsenal Confirms Successful Knee Surgery For Kai Havertz Following Injury

Arsenal has announced that Kai Havertz successfully underwent knee surgery after sustaining an injury. Although the procedure was minor, he is likely to miss important matches against top teams in the Premier League and Champions League.

By

Arsenal have announced that Kai Havertz has successfully undergone knee surgery. The German player sustained the injury during their Premier League opener against Manchester United. This injury forced him to sit out Arsenal's recent 5-0 victory over Leeds United. Since joining Arsenal for the 2023-24 season, Havertz has made a significant impact, scoring 22 goals and assisting 10 times in 60 league matches.

Havertz's absence is expected to affect Arsenal's upcoming fixtures. He will likely miss important games against Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, and Newcastle. Additionally, his participation in at least one Champions League match against Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, or Atletico Madrid is uncertain.

Havertz Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

The club has described the surgery as minor, suggesting that Havertz's recovery period may not be extensive. However, his absence from key matches could still pose challenges for Arsenal. Last season, Havertz also missed a significant portion of games due to a hamstring injury sustained during a warm-weather training camp in February.

Despite these setbacks, Havertz remains an essential player for Arsenal. His contributions on the field have been crucial since his arrival at the club. The team will hope for his swift return to maintain their competitive edge in both domestic and European competitions.

Arsenal's draw in the Champions League places them against formidable opponents like Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid. The potential absence of Havertz in these matches adds pressure on the team to perform without one of their key players.

Havertz's recovery will be closely monitored by both fans and the club. His return to full fitness is eagerly anticipated as Arsenal aims to continue their strong performance across all competitions this season.

Story first published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 4:04 [IST]
