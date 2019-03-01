Arsenal could promote Emiliano Martinez as Petr Cech replacement

Bengaluru, March 1: Arsenal could recall academy goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from his loan spell at Reading at the end of the season if they can’t afford to replace Petr Cech this summer, according to reports.
The Gunners are on the lookout for a new shot-stopper this summer after veteran Petr Cech announced his retirement at the end of the season.
The former Chelsea keeper has played the second choice to Bernd Leno for most of the campaign and looks to end his career after this season.
That now has left manager Unai Emery lookout for a second goalkeeper. The Gunners apparently have enquired about keepers like Pope and Butland to fill the position however their constraining budget means they could look to overcome the situation without spending money.
In this situation, the idea has arisen that the reserve keeper 26-year-old Martinez could be given a shot being the second choice in the side. Although Arsenal will have Ospina at the end of the season who is on a season-long loan at Napoli, their boss Carlo Ancelotti expects Ospina to stick around next season as well which could rule out the possibility.
Arsenal won't sign a new keeper in the summer to replace Petr Cech so that they can use funds to strengthen other key areas. Instead, the club will recall Emiliano Martinez from his loan with Reading. The club has been monitoring his progress constantly.— LTArsenal™️ (@ltarsenal) February 28, 2019
Martinez who has made just four Premier League appearances is currently in his sixth loan spell away from Arsenal.
He was sent out to the Championship strugglers at the end of January and has since made six league appearances for the Royals. Reading have been beaten just once in the league with Martinez in goal and Arsenal think he could be the solution to replacing Cech.
Arsenal will have a limited budget once again in the summer, just £40million, if they fail to get into the Champions League and apparently signing a second choice keeper, is the least priority in Emery's books.
The Spanish manager is looking to overhaul the squad with a limited budget and expected to trade deadwood from the squad to fund moves for his preferred targets.
An attacking playmaker is on the radar as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey while he also looks to seal deals for fullbacks, centre-backs, a centre-midfielder and an attacker.
To raise funds for further investment, selling playmaker Mesut Ozil who remains comfortably the club's highest earner is the top priority while other players like Mustafi, Welbeck and El-Neny are also facing an uncertain future.