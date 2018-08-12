Football

Welbeck tested in makeshift left-back role for Arsenal

Posted By: OPTA
Arsenal and England forward Danny Welbeck
London, August 12: Danny Welbeck has been tested in a left-back role for Arsenal ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City, head coach Unai Emery has said.

Welbeck has struggled for regular football since joining from Manchester United in 2015, making only 12 starts in the top flight last season.

The 27-year-old has often been praised for his versatility and it seems Emery is keen to embrace this quality as he prepares for his first competitive game as Gunners boss.

With Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac expected to miss the visit of champions City to Emirates Stadium on Sunday (August 12), Welbeck has been trialled as a full-back during training.

"Danny Welbeck is one of the players who has a multi-position possibility," Emery said. "Right-winger, left-winger, striker, and also yesterday he worked with us at left-back – his performance was good! I like this spirit."

Welbeck is among the players to have been tipped to leave Arsenal before the European transfer window closes on August 31, with David Ospina, Carl Jenkinson and Joel Campbell also expected to move on.

Emery, though, wants to keep the England international and suggested there could be no further exits.

"I said to him when he arrived with us after the holidays, I want the best performance in his career from this player – and to work for that," he said.

" helping with his quality and also getting better with his quality and his data in this year. More goals, more assists. Working to help when we need quick pressing against the opposition.

"For me it's clear. the transfer window closed and our players will stay with us."

    Story first published: Sunday, August 12, 2018, 13:40 [IST]
